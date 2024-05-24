Attorney General’s Office undecided on prosecuting Scrivner case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a month since allegations of sexual assault against Kern County Supervisor Scrivner first emerged, yet Scrivner has not been arrested nor charged.

17 News learned Thursday it’s still unclear which agency will handle the prosecution — if there is one.

17 News and local media have previously reported the state Attorney General’s Office would be taking over the Scrivner case. However, in a phone call with 17 News Wednesday afternoon, the AG’s Office clarified they’re simply reviewing the case.

They have not decided whether to take on the prosecution.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve completed the investigation and have handed over all information to the AG’s Office. KCSO is now hands off the case. KCSO further explained the process of their investigation was like that of any other case. Through victim statements and evidence gathered, they conduct an investigation.

Once they’ve done their part, they typically hand the case over the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Due to a conflict of interest — DA Cynthia Zimmer is Scrivner’s aunt — the case was sent to the California Attorney General instead.

Meanwhile, Scrivner’s whereabouts are still unknown. The supervisor has missed the last two Board of Supervisors meetings.

