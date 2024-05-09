Attorney General Moody announcing takedown of toll fraud websites, warns about toll smashing scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is making a trip to Orlando to announce the takedown of fraudulent toll websites and to warn Floridians about “toll smishing schemes.”

AG Moody will be joined by Florida Department of Law Enforcement Deputy Commissioner Shane Pollard and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue at the Florida Department of Transportation – Turnpike Enterprise headquarters on the Florida Turnpike N.

The news conference is set to begin at 11 a.m.

