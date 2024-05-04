Attorney General Merrick Garland to speak at marshal’s memorial service in Charlotte

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will deliver remarks at a memorial service in Charlotte on Monday for slain Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas M. “Tommy” Weeks Jr.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will deliver remarks at a memorial service in Charlotte on Monday, May 6, 2024, for slain Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas M. “Tommy” Weeks Jr.

Weeks was a 48-year-old father of four from Mooresville. He died in last Monday’s Charlotte shooting where four law enforcement officers were killed and four more shot and injured.

Weeks was part of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, which was trying to serve a warrant Monday when the suspect fired on officers, police said. The task force is made up of federal, state, and local law enforcement.

The three others who died were Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Joshua Eyer, and Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott from the Department of Adult Correction.

Ronald Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service, also will speak at the service, according to a U.S. Department of Justice media advisory late Friday.

The service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Bojangles Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd.

Weeks was “a deputy’s deputy,” Davis said in a written statement.

Judges and others throughout the Western District of North Carolina court system knew him as dedicated to the job and someone “who did it willingly and with care,” Davis said.

Showing support

Residents across the Charlotte region have lined streets and waved U.S. flags during processions for the officers who died. The latest procession was Friday in Charlotte for Eyer.

Businesses and organizations are raising money for the officers’ families. Mooresville-based Lowe’s began offering free blue light bulbs Saturday morning at checkout counters in its Charlotte-area stores. The bulbs symbolize support for law enforcement.

“Our hearts are broken for the families of the fallen officers, their fellow law enforcement officers and the greater Charlotte community,” Sean Reilly, Lowe’s regional vice president, said on the company’s website. “We are thankful for the community coming together to support those impacted by this tragedy.”

A law enforcement processional for Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas “Tommy” Weeks Jr. goes along Interstate 77 at exit 28 from Charlotte to Mooresville on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Weeks, a 48-year Mooresville father of four, died in Monday’s Charlotte shooting where four law enforcement officers died and four more were wounded.

How to watch

The memorial service will be livestreamed on the U.S. Department of Justice website.

Scores of law enforcement form a processional for Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas “Tommy” Weeks Jr. along Interstate 77 at exit 28 from Charlotte to Mooresville on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.