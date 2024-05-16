Attorney for GA airman shot to death by deputy said officer fired his gun six times

The attorney for the family of a Georgia airman who was shot to death by a deputy in Florida said the officer used excessive force and that he should have known he was in the wrong apartment.

Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, was shot to death in his off-base apartment in Fort Walton Beach on May 3. Fortson grew up in DeKalb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Attorneys for the family said deputies were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance inside one of the apartments involving a man and a woman. They say the deputies ended up at the wrong apartment.

Attorney Ben Crump said in a news conference Wednesday that the deputy who killed Fortson shot him six times.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Police used excessive force in executing him,” Crump said. “I mean, six shots. Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam! He pulled the trigger six times.”

Crump said he has seen the entire body camera video from the deputy and said the deputy should have known he was at the wrong apartment. The deputy was told that a man and woman were both in the apartment. Fortson was alone at the time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Fortson’s girlfriend, who lives in Atlanta, told Channel 2 Action News that she was on a call with Fortson when there was a knock at his door.

“Then the knock gets aggressive, and he says, ‘I’m going to grab my gun because I don’t know who that is. He asked who it was louder,” she said. “What I thought was... It was gunshots. That’s when I heard the officer then identify himself and says, ‘Put the gun down. And Roger says, ‘Ok, ok.’”

She said she then heard what she believes were his last conscious moments.

“Roger says, ‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.’ He calls out three gunshots to the chest and three to the forearm,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do. There was nothing I could do.”

Fortson is set to be buried on Thursday.