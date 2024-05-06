Attorney for former SCCPSS Chief of Schools dismisses wrongful termination lawsuit

An attorney for Sheila Garcia-Wilder, the former chief of schools for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, has filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice in Chatham County Superior Court.

Garcia-Wilder filed the civil lawsuit in May 2021 against the district where she claims she was terminated in retaliation for raising concerns that Black male students and special needs students were disproportionately disciplined with suspension and expulsion.

The motion, filed on April 26, allows Garcia-Wilder and her attorney, Wesley Woolf of Woolf Law Firm, to refile the civil suit within six months, pursuant to O.C.G.A 9-2-61.

“It is a voluntary dismissal without prejudice,” Woolf said in a phone call. “It’s a common procedure used by parties to a lawsuit, and Dr. Garcia-Wilder has decided to use the procedure to take a breather from the litigation, and certainly, however, the litigation will be refiled in a short period of time, and we are fully confident that we will prevail in Dr. Garcia-Wilder’s claims in the end.”

Sheila Garcia-Wilder, former chief of schools for the Savannah Chatham County Public Schools System.

One day prior to the dismissal, Lucas Bradley, an attorney with Bouhan Falligant, the firm representving the school district, submitted a subpoena for the video and audio deposition of Garrett Brundage, who was working as Savannah-Chatham County Public School Systems Chief of Educational Services Officer at the time of Garcia-Wilder’s tenure.

Attorneys for Bouhan Falligant have previously filed a motion alleging that Garcia-Wilder secretly recorded her co-workers without their knowledge or consent, knowing she was going to file a lawsuit.

