Attorney of former Little Rock airport exec Bryan Malinowski releases video events ahead of deadly ATF raid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The attorney for the former Little Rock airport executive who died after a shootout with federal agents serving a search warrant is releasing new video of events leading to the raid.

Attorney Bud Cummins released two different clips Sunday giving views just before the Tuesday, March 19 incident at the home of Bryan Malinowski, who was the executive director at the Bill & Hillary Clinton National Airport.

One video taken from a neighbor’s camera appears to show agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arriving at Malinowski’s west Little Rock home in ten separate vehicles.

A second recording taken from the doorbell camera at Malinowski’s home appears to show agents wearing full tactical gear and holding automatic rifles in a ready position before taping over the lens of the doorbell camera.

In the heavily redacted warrant affidavit, the ATF claims that Malinowski purchased numerous firearms that he resold without a firearm dealer’s license. According to the warrant, Malinowski purchased more than 150 guns between May 2021 and Feb. 27, 2024, which he then resold.

The ATF claims in the affidavit that around six of the guns Malinowski sold were found after being connected to a crime.

Undercover federal agents purchased another three from Malinowski at central Arkansas gun shows, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Malinowski would purchase guns through legal means, checking off a box on the purchase form that he was buying the gun for himself. He would then resell the just-purchased guns in as little as 24 hours through gun shows where he maintained a table or through private sales.

ATF officials said the agents were serving a search warrant at Malinowski’s west Little Rock home around 6 a.m. when the fatal shootout took place.

According to Cummins, there is no evidence showing whether agents knocked on Malinowski’s door prior to entering the home.

“At this stage there is no publicly available evidence showing whether agents knocked on the door or announced their presence, adequately identifying themselves,” Cummins said in the release. “Bryan’s wife Maer only heard loud banging immediately followed by the crash of the front door being forced open. Absent exigent circumstances (danger of losing evidence-drugs down the toilet; propensity for violence or escape) case law requires law enforcement officers to give dwelling occupants a reasonable time to come to the door and let them in.”

Federal officials said that Malinowski shot first from inside the home, at which point agents returned fire, hitting Malinowski multiple times.

The family of Malinowski has been vocal about their suspicions about the justification of the use of force in serving the warrant.

Malinowski died from his injuries three days after the incident on March 22.

Last week, the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission voted to provide a $24,000 bonus to the airport’s late executive director.

