Attorney for former KCK detective files motions to dismiss several charges

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Former Kansas City Kansas police detective Roger Golubski could be facing fewer charges, because of a pair of motions filed by his attorney.

The first said that several charges failed to state an offense, while the second motion said the statute of limitations had expired.

The motions and arguments were heard in Topeka’s federal courtroom on Thursday, and the court will have 30 days to decide whether to approve or deny these motions.

Golubski is facing federal civil rights charges. Two victims are accusing Golubski of sexual assault while performing his job as a detective.

While Golubski wasn’t at the courthouse in Topeka Thursday, others who have been affected by him, were telling their stories.

One of those people was Vicki Ford.

“My son was murdered 26 years ago. It was a double homicide and Golubski Never once picked up anyone for my son’s murder and he has everyone who was involved name on there,” she said.

She claims that Golubski was bribed to keep her son’s killer out of prison.

“It’s not just him raping these girls, molesting these women and doing all that wrong,” she said. “He got paid to not solve murders. My son was only worth $5,000.”

She says she’ll still run into people who will ask her about her son’s death.

“One of the ones that was involved in killing the other guy, he told me, ‘Ms. Vicki, I didn’t kill your son, but I did put a bullet in so-and-so’s head.’ This is how I had to live. Scared.”

Golubski’s next hearing is on July 10 at 2:30 p.m. in Topeka.

