Attorney: Evidence exists of Rex Heuermann’s family’s involvement in Giglo Beach murders case

LONG ISLAND - John Ray, an attorney who represents the families of some of the Gilgo Beach murder victims, spoke to reporters on ‘evidence’ he says could implicate family members of Rex Heuermann including his 27-year-old daughter, Victoria.

Ray accused the alleged serial killer's daughter of posting disturbing images to social media.

"This appears to be the remains of a human being that looks half-eaten," Ray said, pointing to photographs he said they found on her Tumblr blog via a link from her LinkedIn page.

Asa Ellerup and her daughter Victoria Heuermann. They are the wife and daughter of accused Giglo Beach serial killer, Rex Heuermann. (FOX News Digital)

Ray explained that they didn't have any more evidence than the photographs that were shown because it "appears that she erased all of her sites that she had."

Rex Heuermann’s daughter Victoria

When asked if he thought Heuermann's daughter had anything to do with the alleged murders, Ray said "We can infer from this, and it's not the only inference, but it's a very strong inference, that this girl was made over the course of years, somehow, to become accustomed to liking what you see here," (referring to the disturbing images).

"That happened because somebody did something," Ray added.

"She certainly falls within the circle of suspicion."

Law enforcement on the scene of a home in Massapequa Park, connected to the Gilgo Beach murders investigation.

John Ray, who represents the families of Shannan Gilbert and Jessica Taylor, says "new and important evidence" regarding the family members of alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann has been uncovered.

He says the information is regarding allegations of Heuermann's family and their alleged involvement.

Ray, says he will release the evidence at a press conference Thursday on Long Island.

Prosecutors charged Heuermann, the Long Island architect, in six Gilgo Beach murders spanning three decades, but a majority of the killings remain unsolved.

It is unclear at this time who exactly the evidence involves.

Rex Heuermann's family

Rex Heuermann’s estranged wife has expressed sympathy for the victims and their families, but also said she'd give Heuermann the benefit of the doubt.

Asa Ellerup, who filed for divorce in the days after Heuermann's July 13, 2023, arrest for three of the long-unsolved killings known as the Gilgo Beach slayings, in a statement issued through her lawyer Wednesday, "I will listen to all of the evidence and withhold judgment until the end of trial."

The estranged wife of Long Island serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann says she believes he is not capable of the crimes he is accused of and she visits him in jail weekly despite pending divorce proceedings.

Ellerup added, "I have given Rex the benefit of the doubt, as we all deserve."