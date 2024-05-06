Attorney Clermont Ripley on two new workplace rules regarding salaried workers and non-competes

NC Justice Center Workers’ Rights Project Co-Director Clermont Ripley (Photo: Phyllis Nunn)

Last week a pair of federal agencies announced some important new rules to protect workers. A new Federal Trade Commission rule bans non-compete clauses that have hindered the rights of workers to take better jobs. Meanwhile, a new Department of Labor rule will make millions of salaried workers employed in executive, administrative and professional industries eligible for overtime pay.

Recently NC Newsline sat down with North Carolina Justice Center workers’ rights attorney Clermont Ripley to discuss the details and what it will mean for North Carolinians.

