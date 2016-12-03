Attorney Caught on Surveillance Vandalizing Store with Anti-Trump Graffiti While Holding Glass of Wine

An attorney was caught on surveillance video with another man vandalizing property in Philadelphia with anti-Trump statements, police said, and he reportedly admitted he made a “dumb mistake."

Duncan Lloyd, who is an assistant city solicitor, has been identified by police as one of the men who participated in writing “F*** Trump” on the wall of a local supermarket on November 25.

In the video, Lloyd takes pictures and video of the wall after another suspect, who has not been identified, is finished spray painting the hateful message on the wall.

Lloyd can be seen dressed nicely in a blue blazer and carrying a glass of wine during the whole ordeal.

Police have estimated the damage between $3,000 and $10,000.

The city attorney has kept his job, according to Philly.com.

No arrests have been made in the incident, according to reports.

"It's still working out. It's certainly hateful and inappropriate and unacceptable...but people are human beings and they make mistakes and it's a dumb mistake," Mayor Kenney the site. "It's hateful graffiti, hateful graffiti is never acceptable whether it's a city employee or not."

Lloyd has been employed with the City of Philadelphia since 2011.

