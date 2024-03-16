Attorney with 90 U.S. Supreme Court cases to speak at Miami University

Mar. 16—OXFORD — The Menard Family Center for Democracy and the Sue J. Henry Center for Pre-Law Education at Miami University announced Carter Phillips, a Supreme Court and appellate lawyer, will speak at Miami's Oxford campus on Monday.

A partner at Sidley Austin LLP Washington, DC office, Phillips will present his lecture "Witness to Democracy: A 40-Year Perspective on the Supreme Court" at 4:30 p.m. in the Harry T. Wilks Theater, Armstrong Student Center, 550 E. Spring St.

A graduate of Ohio State University and Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Phillips served as a law clerk to Judge Robert Sprecher (U.S. Court of Appeals, 7th Circuit) as well as Justice Warren Burger of the United States Supreme Court.

Between his prior position as an assistant to the Solicitor General and his work in private practice at Sidley, Phillips has argued 90 cases before the Supreme Court. Additionally, he has argued 150 cases before the U.S. Courts of Appeals.

The Menard Family Center for Democracy, housed jointly in Miami's College of Arts and Science and its College of Liberal Arts and Applied Science, supports a range of teaching, research and service at Miami to enhance civic dialogue and engagement, active citizenship and public understanding of democracy, politics and civic affairs.

The mission of the Sue J. Henry Center for Pre-Law Education (housed in Miami's College of Arts and Sciences and named after alumna and supporter Sue Henry '73) is to educate students about law school and the practice of law and to equip those applying to law school with the tools to succeed in the law school admissions process.

Phillips's lecture will be followed by a public reception.