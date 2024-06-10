Attention is on Hunter Biden's trial, but it's far from Delaware's first high-profile case

While Hunter Biden's felony gun trial in the federal courthouse in Wilmington continues to draw public attention, it's far from the first high-profile trial to play out in a Delaware court.

Why do so many of these cases end up in Delaware though? Many of these played out in the First State because the companies at the center were incorporated here.

Here is a look back at some of the biggest court trials in Delaware in recent years.

Tesla cases: SolarCity acquisition, compensation package

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been taken to Delaware Chancery Court multiple times over deals and decisions related to the business, which is incorporated in the First State.

Musk took to the witness stand in 2021 to defend Tesla's $2.6 billion acquisition of a solar panel maker founded by two of his cousins. Musk was SolarCity's largest shareholder at the time Tesla struck the deal, and the lawsuit accused him of a conflict of interest.

Elon Musk is the sole defendant in a shareholder lawsuit that is set to go to trial on Monday in Wilmington. 7/12/21

A judge ultimately ruled in Musk's favor the following year, saying the purchase was "entirely fair."

Musk's role at Tesla was taken to court again in early 2024 after a shareholder argued that Musk's nearly $56 billion compensation package was a "conflicted-controller transaction" because of Musk's role as both CEO and majority shareholder.

After a five-day trial, a judge determined that the payment plan — the "largest potential compensation opportunity ever observed in public markets," according to court documents — was unfair and must be voided.

Papa John's controversy

Papa John's and its founder were taken to court in Delaware in 2018 over allegations of harassment levied against multiple members of the company's leadership team. The lawsuit was filed by founder John Schnatter in an attempt to force the company to release documents showing why he was forced to step down as chairman.

The lawsuit arose amid controversy in 2017 when Schnatter criticized football players kneeling in protest during the national anthem and was recorded using a racial slur. In his testimony, Schnatter denied any racism but admitted to confidentiality agreements with at least two women.

Papa John's founder John Schnatter

The Chancery Court judge ultimately ruled that Papa John's had to turn over the requested documents.

Fox News defamation case

Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News and its parent company in 2021 claiming that Fox News made false claims about Dominion's voting machines and its role in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The suit was set to go to trial in Delaware Superior Court in April 2023, but the two companies agreed to a $787.5 million settlement just as attorneys were set to outline their case to jurors ahead of trial testimony.

Attorneys for Fox News make their way to the entrance of the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center for day one of the Dominion vs. Fox News trial, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Musk's takeover of Twitter

Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk for breaking his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion in 2022, though the planned trial never panned out. A court date was set for that October in Delaware, but on the eve of trial, Musk relented and purchased the company, later renamed X, for the agreed amount.

Battle over TransPerfect ownership

Ownership of the translation company TransPerfect was at the center of a lengthy Delaware court battle between co-CEOs and ex-fiancés Phil Shawe and Liz Elting. A judge ruled in 2016 that the company had to be put up for auction and sold to the highest bidder,

Chris Coffey, campaign manager for Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware, addresses the media during a 2017 press conference outside the Delaware Supreme Court in Dover before oral arguments in the case of Shawe & Elting LLC.

TransPerfect employees formed Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware to protest the sale and Chancery Court's authority to sell a private business, taking out television, print and radio ads throughout the region and holding in-person rallies.

A bill was proposed in the 2017 legislative session that would impose a three-year waiting period before the Chancery Court can sell a private company, but it ultimately did not proceed.

