Attending this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in KC? Here’s the route, parking info

It’s 50 cheers for 50 years of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Kansas City Sunday.

The parade celebrates its 50th anniversary as floats and drumlines take over Broadway Boulevard starting at 11 a.m.

In celebration of half a century, this year’s parade grand marshals are the descendants of the Hogerty, Lynch, Murphy and O’Neill families, the founders of the first-ever St. Patrick’s Day parade in Kansas City.

Temperatures for the parade are expected to be around the low-50s, according to the National Weather Service, so dress appropriately.

The annual Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will march down Broadway on March 17.

The parade will begin in Midtown Kansas City for the 15th straight year. Here’s what you need to know about the parade, from street closures to parking and forbidden items.

What roads are closed for the St. Patrick’s Day parade?

One main road will be closed in midtown Kansas City for the parade.

Broadway Boulevard from 31st to 43rd Streets will be closed as parade floats prepare to travel down the route. The parade starts at the intersection of 33rd Street and Broadway and Linwood Boulevards, right in front of Cristo Rey Kansas City High School. Linwood Boulevard from Main Street to Pennsylvania Avenue will also be closed.

The Westport District will close streets from Mill Street to Broadway on Westport Road, and 40th to 42nd Street on Pennsylvania Avenue, from early Sunday morning to early Monday morning, a spokesperson said. Parking is available in the Westport parking garage.

Mill Creek Parkway will also be closed, which is where the parade route ends after the intersection of W. 43rd Street and Broadway Boulevard.

The busiest places on Sunday will be near the start of the parade, at the television review stand at the intersection of W. 40th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard, and around Westport, according to the parade’s website.

Where can I park for the parade?

Street parking will be available around Kansas City, and in addition to the Westport parking garage, a few parking lots near the route will be open:

3427 Washington St.

Midtown Plaza Parking lot

BodyFit KC lot

Select Physical/MainCor lot

Redemptorist Church’s south and east parking lots

Manor Square Garage

Willow Woods Center

Citizens of the World Charter Schools

Fitz’s Blarney Stone

Unicorn Theatre

Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish

You will not be able to park in the parking lots for Sun Fresh and World Market in Westport and Uptown Shoppes for the parade. A warning reads that they will tow cars.

Bó the cow stops to take photos with parade attendees during the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kansas City.

What is not allowed to be brought to the parade?

You cannot bring drones, firearms, weapons or drugs and alcoholic beverages to the parade route, according to the parade’s website.

“The KC St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee follows Kansas City Ordinances and does not allow any drugs or alcoholic beverages to be consumed in parade staging, along the parade route, or in disbursement,” the website states.

While you can bring your pet, the parade only recommends that you do so if it is a service animal since it will be crowded.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas gives parade attendees green beads during the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kansas City.