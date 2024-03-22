Attending Treefort? You may need boots and a raincoat. Here’s Boise’s weekend forecast

Either the Treefort Musical Fest arrives a weekend too late, or Boise’s summer weather is disappearing too early.

However you look at it, it will be wet and windy for Treefort this weekend. The event’s shows started on Wednesday, but many festivalgoers kick off the festivities on Friday.

The National Weather Service in Boise forecasts rain to move into the area on Friday night and last until at least Wednesday. The heaviest rain is expected to hit the City of Trees on Saturday. Shows at the festival’s main stage in Julia Davis Park run from 12:30 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.

The Weather Service forecasts a 30% chance of rain after midnight on Friday. The chance of rain then skyrockets to 80% on Saturday, when up to a quarter of an inch of rain could fall in Boise.

Saturday is the only day when heavy rain is forecast.

“Rain will be more focused over the mountains, but we’ll have a 30 to 40% chance in the valley here,” Weather Service meteorologist Kory Anderson told the Idaho Statesman. “It looks like Saturday is going to pretty much have a lot of rain around.”

Weekend temperatures in Boise

Temperatures will also dip over the weekend due to a cold front that will move through the state on Friday night. The same cold front is causing the rain to move into the area.

The high temperature on Friday, ahead of the cold front, will be 68 degrees. That high will drop to 56 degrees on Saturday and 59 degrees on Sunday.

If there’s one silver lining for festivalgoers, the rain will likely subside during the evening hours. Cold air will move over southwestern Idaho in the wake of the cold front, which should help keep skies clear during the evening, Anderson said.

“After that cold front moves through, we’ll have cold air aloft,” Anderson said. “It should be pretty dry at night, but during the day, with the sun, we’ll have showers forming over the mountains, and then some of those will form in the valley too.”