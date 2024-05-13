Will you be attending Petersburg's community engagement event this Thursday? THE DIGEST.

Have an event or announcement you would like featured in THE DIGEST? It’s welcome! Please send an email to apitchon@gannett.com. Time sensitive announcements should be sent a week ahead of time.

Wednesday Workshop in Petersburg: The Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit

Do you live in a historic area in Petersburg? You may be eligible for a Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit.

For all those living in or interested in/currently working on properties in Petersburg's historic districts, including the new Walnut Hill Historic District, this workshop is for you! Come and learn about eligibility for historic rehabilitation tax credits from the Historic Petersburg Foundation, Inc., the City of Petersburg Department of Planning, and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit workshop will take place on Wednesday, May 15 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Christ & Grace Episcopal Church, located on 1545 South Sycamore Street. Questions? Contact historicpetersburgfoundation@verizon.net.

Thursday: Petersburg Community Engagement Event

Enjoy a free small cup of brewed coffee and engage with local community leaders and police on Thursday, May 16th. The community engagement event will take place from 8:30 to 10 am at the McDonald's located at 2139 S. Crater Road.

Thursday: Free Preschool Fun at Colonial Heights Park

Looking for a free day of outdoor recreation and fun for your preschool aged child? Look no further than Wiggle Worms, a recurring Thursday program by the Colonial Heights Department of Recreation and Parks. This week, program participants will be exploring Fort Clifton Park, located at 100 Brockwell Lane. Attendees will use their senses, make crafts, and more.

The event will take place from 11 am to noon and begin at the Fort Clifton Park Pavilion. Parent participation is required. All equipment/materials will be provided. Recommended for ages 3-5. Register your child here by Wednesday to attend. Questions? You can reach the Department of Recreation & Parks at 804-520-9390.

Application open: Petersburg and Colonial Heights childcare scholarships for single moms pursuing a degree

The application for WomenRise, a childcare scholarship program sponsored by local non-profit United Way, is now open!

WomenRise provides childcare scholarships for local single moms while they pursue a college degree or credential. The program was created in response to the rising cost of childcare in the Petersburg and Richmond areas, which can often be more than $1,000 per child per month— a cost that is not only unaffordable for many, but for single parents in particular. The WomenRise program aims to help single moms maintain financial stability by helping to cover the cost of childcare while they further their education in pursuit of a reliable living-wage career. In 2023, United Way raised $150,000 for WomenRise scholarships.

The application, which can be found here, will stay open through May 31.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must:

Be a single female head of household with custody of at least one child

Be enrolled or have plans to enroll in an education or career training program that is at least 4 weeks and that results in a degree or credential

Have an annual income of $60,000 or less

Reside in the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg region (Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, Petersburg, Powhatan, Richmond)

Use a licensed or voluntary registered child care provider

To review answers to frequently asked questions, click here. If you have any questions about the process, email Steph Doan at doans@yourunitedway.org.

Free Petersburg Summer Camp Registration Still Open, Summer Camp Dates Pushed Month Earlier

Registration is still open for Petersburg's free summer camp!

The summer camp is for children between the ages of 6 to 12 and will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from June 24 through July 25. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Register your child by 6/14/24 by calling the Special Events & Volunteerism department at (804) 324-4015 or emailing recreation@petersburg-va.org.

