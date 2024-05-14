Will you attend Petersburg's Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit workshop? THE AGENDA

Welcome to The Agenda! This weekly feature will cover all the public meetings in Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights that may be important to you.

Some violent crime is down in Hopewell; auto thefts way up

On the agenda for Hopewell's City Council meeting is a presentation by the Hopewell Police Department, which will delve into a year-to-year crime comparison for the city as well as community engagement efforts by the department. While most violent crime is down, forcible rapes increased in the first five months of this year compared to last year. Find out more by checking the report in the agenda; or attend the meeting and hear more details from the source.

There will also be a public hearing on conditional use permit requests in the city, a public hearing and first reading of the proposed FY25 budget for the city and more.

Colonial Heights' City Council meeting, meanwhile, will include several proclamations, including proclaiming May 12 -18 2024 as National Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Week in Colonial Heights, May 19 - 25 2024 as National Emergency Medical Services Week and May 2024 as Mental Health Awareness Month. There are also multiple public hearings on the agenda. Among others, these will include:

a hearing on an ordinance that would impose a new tax levy on certain personal property for the 2024 and 2025 tax years,

an ordinance that would fix taxes on all non-exempt real estate in the city at $1.20 for the 2025 tax year and

an ordinance that would increase the monthly charge for solid waste collection and disposal in the city as well as the collection and recycling of recyclable material.

Who in Petersburg is eligible for a Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit?

The Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit workshop will take place on Wednesday, May 15 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Christ & Grace Episcopal Church, located on 1545 South Sycamore Street. For all those living in or interested in/currently working on properties in Petersburg's historic districts, including the new Walnut Hill Historic District, this workshop is for you! Come and learn about eligibility for historic rehabilitation tax credits from the Historic Petersburg Foundation, Inc., the City of Petersburg Department of Planning, and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. Questions? Contact historicpetersburgfoundation@verizon.net.

Tuesday, May 14

Petersburg CDGB Advisory Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Multipurpose Room, Petersburg Public Library.

Hopewell City Council Regular Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Building (City Council Chambers). Inquiries? Contact City Clerk Brittani Williams at (804) 541-2408. View the agenda for this meeting here.

Colonial Heights City Council Regular Meeting, 7 - 9 p.m., City Council Chambers, 201 James Avenue. View the agenda for this meeting here.

Wednesday, May 15

Petersburg Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit workshop, 6 - 8 p.m., Christ & Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 South Sycamore Street. Questions? Contact historicpetersburgfoundation@verizon.net.

Tuesday, May 21

Petersburg City Council Closed Session Meeting, 3- 4 p.m., Petersburg Public Library. View the agenda for this meeting here.

Petersburg City Council Meeting, 5 - 6 p.m., Multipurpose Room, Petersburg Public Library. View the agenda for this meeting here.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: THE AGENDA: Tax credit workshop, city council meetings and more.