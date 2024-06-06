Will you attend next week's community meeting on ongoing renovations to the old library?

A representative of Petersburg's McKenney Foundation announced a community meeting happening next Tuesday, June 11 for residents to give feedback on ongoing renovations that are turning the city's old library into an African American history museum and cultural center.

“We encourage the community to come out and let the McKenney Foundation know what they would like to see in this new African American history cultural center," said a representative of the McKenney Foundation during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. “We’d like to get all of the comments and input that we can from the community.”

The community meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Wellness Center on the second floor of the library and will also include updates on the restoration's ongoing progress.

The library's historical significance and a new life

The McKenney Foundation began their project to turn the city's historic library on Sycamore Street into a museum that showcases and celebrates Petersburg's rich Black history in 2021. The historic library was famously one of the first institutions in the city to be desegregated in 1960 after a close friend of Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Wyatt Tee Walker, led a sit-in on the main floor. Before the sit in, Petersburg's Black residents had only been allowed into the library's basement. Crucially, the sit-in at the library would eventually help lead to the desegregation of other businesses, restaurants, bus stops and more in Petersburg.

After Petersburg's new state-of-the-art library opened in 2014, the old library was shut down. Now, the historic building is not just a pillar of local African American history and a significant monument to progress in Petersburg. It's also on its way to becoming a rich resource for learning about and preserving the city's Black history and the pivotal struggles for Black liberation that in many ways still define Petersburg to this day.

Partnership with Enteros Design and ongoing renovation plans

Since 2021, a new roof has been added to the old library to keep the structure safe from the elements. The McKenney Foundation has also partnered with Enteros Design, the architectural firm that designed the new library, to help redesign the former Sycamore Street library into Petersburg's African American History, Cultural Center and Archives.

Gil Entzminger, the founder and head of Enteros Design, gave a presentation during Tuesday's City Council meeting that included findings about the existing conditions of the building, information on necessary structural updates and potential inspiration for the new historic and cultural center's design.

“We looked at examples of how other buildings have been renovated and had adaptive reuse for basically the same purpose as this facility," said Entzminger during his presentation to City Council. “One example is in Richmond, the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. They took an old armory building and performed an adaptive reuse to convert that building to its current use housing exhibits, a multipurpose space and meeting spaces similar to what could be done in the McKenney Building."

Entzminger also listed the Harrison Museum of African American culture in Roanoke and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in Charlottesville— both former segregated schools turned into Black history centers and museums—as two other examples of similar repurposing projects that could lend inspiration to the ongoing renovations in Petersburg.

In regard to the existing condition of the old library, Entzminger praised the addition of the new roof but stated that there was still "a lot of additional work" to be done to preserve and restore the structural integrity of the historic building.

"Extensive stucco work or repair will be needed, repair and restoration of the windows, the roofing on the 1958 addition still needs to be replaced and extensive work on the exterior structural masonry still needs to be completed," said Entzminger.

The interior of the building will also need extensive work, he added. Among other work, this includes necessary waterproofing and moisture mitigation renovations to the basement, the installation of a handicap-accessible elevator and restorations to the historic ornate plaster and architectural details inside the building.

The total costs of the proposed renovations, added Entzminger, would be approximately $7 million. Residents are encouraged to swing by the library next Tuesday for the community meeting to share their insights and ideas for the ongoing restoration as well as what they would like to see in the cultural center's exhibits.

