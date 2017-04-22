Attend the March for Science without ever leaving your couch

On Saturday, tens of thousands of scientists and fans of reason will take to the streets in more than 500 demonstrations planned around the world as part of the first-ever March for Science.

But even if you can't make it to a march in person, a livestream of the festivities in Washington, D.C., has you covered.

SEE ALSO: Here's why thousands of scientists are (and aren't) marching on Saturday

A webcast set to go live at 10 a.m. ET Saturday will broadcast the rally ahead of the march in Washington, D.C., for any and all who want to participate but had to stay home for one reason or another.

You can watch the webcast — which will feature rally speeches and entertainment by Questlove, Bill Nye, members of Congress and many others — provided through the Earth Day Network, in the window below.

At the moment, science in this country is seemingly under threat from the Trump administration itself.

If President Donald Trump has his way, as outlined in his budget blueprint, the Environmental Protection Agency's budget would be cut by more than 31 percent and many other science funding agencies would face massive cutbacks as well.

The March for Science is designed to make the voices of scientists and science supporters known to policymakers around the world.

"Science is a vital feature of a working democracy, spurring innovation, critical thinking, increased understanding, and better, healthier lives for all people," the March for Science states on its website. "By marching in Washington, DC and around the world, we take one of many steps to become more active in our communities and in democratic life."

WATCH: Giant icebergs are a big tourist draw in Newfoundland, and a warning sign