Attempts to rescue 13 people trapped in a collapsed Russian gold mine continue for a fifth day

In this photo taken from video released by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service on Thursday, March 21, 2024, Russia Emergency Situations employees walk to the collapsed gold mine in Zeysk district, Amur region, eastern Russia. The Emergencies Ministry reported that 13 miners have been trapped, but the regional prosecutor's office said that up to 15 could remain underground. A rescue operation is underway. (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescue workers labored for a fifth day on Friday to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia's far east, news reports said.

They said no contact has been made with the miners in the Amur region, about 5,000 kilometers (3,000 miles) east of Moscow. At least 13 miners are trapped, regional officials said Tuesday.

The state news agency RIA-Novosti cited emergency officials as saying that powerful pumps have completed taking water out of the mine.

The miners were trapped at a depth of about 125 meters (400 feet) when part of the mine collapsed on Monday. The cause of the accident has not been announced.