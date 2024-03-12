Attempted robbery ends in shooting

TechCrunch

Reddit's IPO plans are coming into focus with a new S-1 filing released Monday morning that sets an initial price range for its stock at $31 to $34 per share. At the low end of this range, $31 billion, though Reddit would be worth $4.93 billion based on an expected 158.98 million shares outstanding. In any case, everyone seems to believe it will emerge as a public company at or above the $5 billion mark, something of a Mendoza Line for Reddit, given the clues its secondary-market trading activity showed on pricing prior to its IPO filing.