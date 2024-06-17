Attempted murder suspect escapes custody in Southern California

County prison officials are searching for a 29-year-old escaped inmate who was being held for attempted murder in San Bernardino County, authorities announced Sunday.

Deshaun Stamps, a resident of Riverside who has been in custody since Jan. 2023, escaped from the West Valley Detention Center during an outdoor recreation period at around 12:20 p.m. on June 16, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deshaun Stamps, 29. (SBSD)

The 29-year-old is described as a Black male adult standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. Stamps, who has green eyes, is currently bald and has tattoos on his neck and head.

Officials said it is unknown what clothing Stamps may be wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 and do not try to contact him.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can use the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or leave tips online at www.wetip.com.

