Attempted murder suspect arrested in Lafayette after multi-agency investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One man is in custody following a multi-agency investigation spanning four parishes, authorities said.

Damone Campbell, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first degree murder.

This case involves allegations of crimes committed against a juvenile. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details were provided, officials said.

The arrest is the result of the cooperation between of the Iberia, Vermilion, Acadia and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Offices, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber.

“Without the thorough investigative leg work and evidence gathering performed by Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Detectives, today’s arrest would not have been possible,” Garber said. “We are extremely grateful for their dedication to ensure justice is served for an exceptionally deserving victim.”

Campbell was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted first degree murder. Bond details were not released.

