Attempted murder charges dropped against Hagerstown man related to 2023 gunfire exchange

Attempted murder charges were dropped last month against a Hagerstown man related to an incident where Hagerstown Police found nearly 50 shell casings around Maryland Avenue and Howard Street in May 2023.

The charges against Dejaniro A. Rivera, 26, were dismissed on May 13 in Washington County Circuit Court, with Assistant State's Attorney Chris McCormack saying the state wouldn't have been able to meet its burden beyond a reasonable doubt.

Assistant Public Defender David Littrell, who represented Rivera, had no comment about the case being dropped.

Charges against Rivera that were dropped in the case include attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and gun-related charges, according to the case docket.

Gun shots exchanged in Hagerstown's South End

Hagerstown Police responded to the area of Maryland Avenue and West First Street around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for a report of multiple shots fired, according to a police news release issued the next day.

Police found about 47 shell casings around Maryland Avenue and Howard Street. They discovered that two structures and five vehicles were hit.

A witness told police a car arrived at a house on Maryland Avenue and someone in the car began shooting toward the house, according to court documents. Several males came out of the house and fired at the shooter as they chased him, the witness said.

Rivera, who told police he lived at the Maryland Avenue house where the incident occurred, and was one of two males police detained at the scene.

Surveillance video from a Head Start of Washington County location on Spruce Street showed a male running between vehicles in the Krumpe's Do-Nuts parking area, according to court records.

The video also showed what appeared to be projectiles hitting vehicles.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Charges dropped against Hagerstown man in regards to 2023 shooting