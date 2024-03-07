Attempted murder charges against Kasson man dismissed

Mar. 6—ROCHESTER — The case against a Kasson man in a July 2021 shooting at a Rochester motel has been dismissed.

Charges against Tiron Chayvon Brown, 34, were dismissed in a filing by prosecutors in Olmsted County District Court on Tuesday, March 5, 2023.

Prosecutors say they are unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt Brown was involved in the shooting.

Brown was arrested shortly after a shooting at Motel 6 at 2107 W. Frontage Road on July 17, 2021, that injured a 20-year-old woman.

Brown was

one of two men charged in the shooting

. He was charged in July 2021 with felony threats of violence. An amended criminal complaint filed in August 2021 charged him with two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder, second-degree assault and possession of a firearm as a violent offender.

At the Motel 6, police found dozens of shell casings at the motel and about 12 bullet holes in a motel room, the criminal complaint shows. The shell casings police found were of two calibers, suggesting that two people were shooting, according to the criminal complaint. None of the people police spoke with that night identified a shooter. Over the course of the investigation, officers talked to a person who believed Brown was one of the shooters; Brown had recently threatened the person's life, the complaint said.

However, in a motion to dismiss the case filed on Tuesday, Michael DeBolt, associate Olmsted County attorney, noted an unreliable witness account as a reason for dismissing charges.

"Specifically, one witness is expected to be entirely unreliable and testify inconsistent with statements previously made regarding the identity of the shooter," DeBolt wrote. "Likewise, an additional material witness is no longer cooperative."

A hearing April 1, 2024, is set for another man charged in the shooting.

Antoine Montrell Goodman, 31, of South St. Paul, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with attempted premeditated first-degree murder, multiple charges of second-degree assault and possession of a firearm as a violent offender.