Man appears in court over hotel stabbing

A 25-year-old man was injured at the Pear Tree Inn in Hindlip [BBC]

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder connected to terrorism after a stabbing at a hotel.

Callum Parslow is also accused of possession of a knife over injuries to a 25-year-old man on 2 April at the Pear Tree Inn in Hindlip, Worcestershire.

The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty to the knife charge and did not enter a plea to the second when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Parslow, from Worcester and of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey in London on 26 April.

