Attempted lewdness charges dropped against CCSD employee, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County District Attorney is no longer prosecuting a Clark County School District employee who had previously been arrested for sexual misconduct.

Calvin Pouncy was originally charged last year in August with attempted lewdness with a child under 16 years of age.

The district attorney told 8 News Now they can no longer prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. Part of the reason was because the victim’s mother didn’t believe the allegations, according to the district attorney.

Pouncy had been employed by CCSD since November 2018 and was last assigned to Green Valley High School as a learning strategist.

