A Year After Attempted Land Grab, Hilton Head Elder’s Case Is Settled

Until her last breath, 94-year-old Josephine Wright fought tirelessly to protect her family’s land from developers. Two months after her passing, the battle is over.

The lawsuit filed against Wright has reached a settlement, according to a report from South Carolina Public Radio. Altimese Nichole, a family spokesperson, said the settlement requires developer Bailey Point Investment LLC to cease contact with the family about the land, repair Wright’s roof, build a privacy fence, and improve landscaping.

The land in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, that Wright lived on for more than 30 years had been in her husband’s family since the end of the Civil War. She enjoyed the peace and quiet, family gatherings and playing her piano. Then in February 2023, Bailey Point announced plans to construct a 29-acre neighborhood with 147 housing units, which engulfed Wright’s property. After refusing to sell the land to the developer, she was hit with a lawsuit for encroaching on its 29 acres. Bailey Point alleged that Wright wasn’t the legal heir to the property.

Capital B previously reported the intimidation and harassment she says she endured at the hands of the company, which include people trespassing onto her property, snakes in her window, and dirt and debris left on her automobile and house.

The Beaufort County Court of Common Pleas ordered the two parties to participate in mediation and appointed a mediator, who had 300 days to resolve the land dispute.

Following our coverage, celebrities such as Snoop Dogg and Kyrie Irving donated to Wright’s GoFundMe, which helped pay for legal fees. The family has raised more than $367,000, exceeding their goal. In October, Tyler Perry pledged to build Wright a new home. Nichole, the family spokesperson, said the permits have been granted for the home to be built, but they are waiting for a county inspection.

Although Wright is no longer here, Nichole told South Carolina Public Radio that “the family is grateful to have settled. They’re focused on keeping the legacy of Mrs. Josephine Wright alive.”

Charise Graves, Wright’s granddaughter, previously told Capital B that the family established the Josephine Wright Foundation in her honor to provide other families with resources for land preservation.

Neither Wright’s nor Bailey Point’s attorneys could be reached for comment by the time of publication.

