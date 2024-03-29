Attempted homicide suspect awaits decision on bail modification

Mar. 29—SUNBURY — A 33-year-old Mount Carmel man facing attempted homicide charges could have his bail revoked following new charges stemming from a February incident in the borough.

Francky Riche is accused in a June 2022 drive-by shooting that police said was directed at a relative of accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru who was a passenger in a vehicle that had to allegedly speed away when the shots were fired near downtown Sunbury.

On May 19, 2022, police said Uhuru walked into the Penn Jersey Mart on Fourth Street, Sunbury, and shot Kareem Jakes, 30, to death before fleeing the scene.

Police said Riche was one of four men inside a black SUV from which at least seven shots were fired at the vehicle in June 2022.

Riche, who is out on bail in the attempted homicide case, was arrested in February when Mount Carmel Police were dispatched to an alleged domestic incident in progress at Riche's home.

Police said Riche resisted arrest during the incident and that he struck a person inside the home.

Riche has yet to appear before Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole on the new charges. On Thursday, Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini said she would wait to render a decision on Riche's bail being revoked until after the preliminary hearing in front of Cole in early April.

Northumberland County District Attorney Michael O'Donnell motioned to revoke Riche's bail. Riche's attorney, Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, said he didn't believe the new charges would make it past the district judge.