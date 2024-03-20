Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo County

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Two fugitives have been arrested in Pueblo County on multiple felony arrest warrants, including one out of Arapahoe County for First Degree Attempted Homicide.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), detectives worked with the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) to bring the two fugitives into custody. 22-year-old Alexia Lopez was arrested at a home in the 200 block of West Coral Drive in Pueblo West.

Lopez was wanted on a warrant out of Arapahoe County for First Degree Attempted homicide, as well as a second warrant out of Arvada for Motor Vehicle Theft. She has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Also arrested by PCSO and the DOC was 36-year-old Phillip Campbell, who was wanted on a no bond warrant from the DOC for Felony Eluding, Criminal Mischief, Reckless Endangerment and Third Degree Assault in connection with a recent incident involving Parole Officers and Special Investigation detectives.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Campbell was arrested in the 2000 block of Acero Avenue in Pueblo and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.