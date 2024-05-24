Attempted home invasion in Wall leaves police searching for suspect

WALL - An attempted home invasion has left police searching for the suspect, and they need your help to track him down.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, a man operating what police believe to be a silver Chevrolet Cruze entered a driveway at a residence near Allenwood Road and Hurley Pond Road, according to Wall Township Police. He got out of his car and attempted to break in by kicking the front door.

Suspect who attempted to break into a Wall Township residence on Thursday, according to township police.

When attempts to get into the home failed, the subject successfully attempted to enter a vehicle parked in the driveway, police said, though it appeared nothing was taken. He then got back in his vehicle and left the area.

Suspect who attempted to break into a Wall Township residence on Thursday, according to township police.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20's or 30's with short black hair, light facial hair, white tank top and khaki shorts, Wall Police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wall Township Police.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Attempted home invasion in Wall: Police need your help finding suspect