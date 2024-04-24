Attempted burglary reported, vehicle rummaged through and other reports

Apr. 24—Police received a report at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday of a male who attempted to enter a home at 1430 Manor Ave., along with a vehicle that was rummaged through at the address. Money and Air pods were taken from the vehicle.

Property damage reported

Police received a report at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday of damage on property near 867th Avenue and 245th Street in Oakland.

License plate stolen

A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday while parked in Florida.

Purse stolen

A purse was reported stolen at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday at 2708 Bridge Ave. The incident reportedly happened at about 5 or 5:15 p.m. The individual's wallet was later found on Lou-Rich property.

Bicycle taken

A bicycle was reported stolen at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday at 1409 Frank Ave.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday at 201 W. Main St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jonathon Phillip Anderson, 26, on a Hennepin County warrant after following up on a school bus stop arm violation earlier in the morning Monday near South Fourth Avenue and Plainview Lane.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 5:38 p.m. Monday at 2610 Hi Tec Ave. The lock has been cut off, and the reporting party was unsure at the time of the call what was taken.