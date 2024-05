Attempted break-in and other reports

May 23—An attempted break-in was reported at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday at 810 Water St.

1 arrested for contempt

Deputies arrested Autumn Christine Olsen, 35, for contempt of court at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Scam reported

Deputies received a report at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday of a person who was out several thousand dollars tied to an investment scam on 710th Avenue in Hartland.

Door, window damaged

A door and window were reported damaged at 8:03 a.m. Wednesday at 115 N. Ermina Ave. The damage was believed to have occurred sometime between November and Wednesday.

Shoplifters reported

Police received a report at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday of a shoplifter at 2610 Bridge Ave.

Shoplifters were reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at 2610 Bridge Ave. Three juveniles were ultimately trespassed from the store.