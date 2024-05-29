Attack victim, mom react after Shawnee Mission East student pleads guilty to aggravated battery

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A Shawnee Mission East student pleaded guilty on Wednesday for his part in a racist and physical attack on a Black student.

You may remember that attack was caught on camera. That teen pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

The plea comes more than six months after he broke Brey’anna Brown’s nose after he repeatedly used the “N-word.”

“There is consequences for every action. We teach all of our kids that, and they need to teach him that. Now he’s learning it, but he’s learning it the hard way,” Linyka Brown, Brey’anna’s mother, said.

In a story you’ll see only on FOX4, the victim and her mom shared their reaction to this conviction.

“It made me very happy to hear that he finally admitted what he did was wrong,” Brey’anna said.

The video was seen by tens of thousands of people, the video also led to school protest, and now the conviction of this male student.

“It put us through a lot of stress and it just made me feel like I wasn’t safe anywhere I would be at school in the hallways and stuff,” Brey’anna said.

So much so the teen was forced to transfer schools. FOX4 had previously not named Nicholas Rosaly because he was a minor. But Rosaly has now admitted his guilt, and Brey’anna’s mom says they can finally move on.



“I’m just excited about it because I feel like that is closing a chapter for Brey’anna. He pled guilty and she can move on. We started moving with her switching schools, but this is just a breath of fresh air,” Linyka said.

She has a clear message to all school districts on the importance of addressing racist and violent behavior before things escalate:

“If you know there is racism, and you have other people there, just don’t sweep it under the rug take it serious, because if you don’t, this could happen again or something even worse, and we’re sending our kids to you, and you’re supposed to protect our kids. We need you to do that,” Linyka said.

Rosaly will be sentenced on June 20th. FOX4 reached out to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office and the Shawnee Mission School District – both declined to comment.

