Attack on OKC police officer results in 35-year prison sentence

An Oklahoma City Police Department vehicle is parked along Shartel Avenue in December.

A street gang member has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for repeatedly punching an Oklahoma City police officer in the face during a domestic abuse call.

DeAngelo T. Wright, 27, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and battery upon a police officer.

Sgt. Morgan Reynolds was knocked unconscious during the April 27 attack and was hospitalized. She suffered a broken jaw, broken nose, broken teeth and a concussion.

“Sgt. Reynolds is one of the bravest, most courageous people I have ever met,” prosecutor Mykel Fry said Friday. “Her wounds have healed, and she is back to work with the Oklahoma City Police Department."

Wright earlier on April 27 strangled his then-girlfriend at an Oklahoma City apartment after becoming intoxicated, police reported in a court affidavit. He fled when she called police.

The victim, Perrishea Smith, told police he strangled her with both hands for 10 to 15 seconds.

He returned to the apartment but fled when police were called again, according to the affidavit. He returned a second time and said he would wait for police. "He stated he wasn't going back to prison and he would fight if he had to."

Reynolds was attacked when she came to the apartment about 5 a.m.

Among the evidence against Wright was the officer's bodycam video. It shows he said to her, "I haven't done nothing."

He began punching the sergeant after she said she was going to pat him down "and make sure you ain't got nothing." Police reported he continued to punch her after she fell to the floor unconscious.

A cousin, Darryl Puckett, pulled on Wright's shirt to try to stop him from hitting the officer, police reported. He then struck the cousin.

Wright struck his cousin at least five times, "causing her ears to ring and her head to hurt," police reported.

He pleaded no contest Friday to domestic assault and battery by strangulation for attacking his then-girlfriend. He pleaded no contest to domestic abuse in the presence of a child for striking his cousin.

The outcome Friday was the result of a plea agreement. His jury trial had been set to begin Monday in Oklahoma County District Court.

"We were ready to go to trial next week but are relieved for all of victims in this case that they don’t have to relive that violent day in court," Fry said.

Wright was identified in the court affidavit as a known active member of the Nutty Block Crips gang. He has been to prison before for burglary and domestic abuse.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Man ordered to prison after pleading guilty to attacking OKC police officer