Attack on Larry Hogan all you need to know about Donald Trump's despicable minions
'Despicable and disgusting' sum it up
All you need to know about the current state of the Republican Party is contained in two quotes.
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said prior to the verdict being known, “I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process,” via a tweet.
In response, Dan Cox, the 2022 Republican candidate for governor, called on the state GOP to censure Hogan for his, "despicable and disgusting announcement.”
“Respect the verdict and the legal process” is a “despicable and disgusting comment?"
Only if you are a Trump minion.
John Tripp, Westerville
