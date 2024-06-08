Attack on Larry Hogan all you need to know about Donald Trump's despicable minions

Former Maryland governor Larry Hogan speaks during a panel discussion with Iowa Senator Joni Ernst about America’s strength and leadership abroad by The Bastion Institute at The River Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

'Despicable and disgusting' sum it up

All you need to know about the current state of the Republican Party is contained in two quotes.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said prior to the verdict being known, “I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process,” via a tweet.

In response, Dan Cox, the 2022 Republican candidate for governor, called on the state GOP to censure Hogan for his, "despicable and disgusting announcement.”

“Respect the verdict and the legal process” is a “despicable and disgusting comment?"

Only if you are a Trump minion.

John Tripp, Westerville

