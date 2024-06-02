Attack inside hospital could leave woman permanently disfigured, SC cops say

A South Carolina woman is being held at an Upstate jail following an attack inside a hospital that left a victim with multiple injuries, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Bryana Alexus Oliver, a 28-year-old Lee County resident, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, SLED said in a news release.

The attack happened Wednesday, May 29, at Spartanburg Medical Center, according to an arrest warrant.

Oliver was unprovoked when she punched the victim in the face multiple times, the arrest warrant shows.

The victim suffered a right orbital bone fracture, a bilateral fracture to both sides of her nose and a cornea abrasion to the right eye, according to the arrest warrant. The injuries could cause “permanent disfigurement to her face,” the arrest warrant said.

Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

Oliver was arrested following SLED’s investigation that included statements from the victim and witnesses, video surveillance and other physical evidence, according to the arrest warrant.

The Spartanburg Police Department asked SLED to lead the investigation, but there was no word why that request was made.

Oliver was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center, SLED said. No bond had been set and the Bishopville woman remained behind bars as of Sunday morning, Spartanburg County court records show.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case, according to SLED.

If convicted on the felony charge, Oliver faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.

Including this incident, Oliver has been arrested four times since March on assault charges, court records show.

Oliver pleaded guilty to a third-degree assault and battery charge from an April 6 arrest, according to court records. She is still facing jury trials from separate arrests on March 8 and 31 also on third-degree assault and battery charges, court records show. Information about Oliver’s bond from the two March arrests was not available.