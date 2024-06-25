Attack on Chalmette High School principal leaves him ‘severely injured,’ needing surgery

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A long-time Chalmette High School principal is recovering after being attacked on Sunday, June 23.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 8 p.m., deputies and an ambulance were called to the 2900 block of Palmetto Street. Upon arrival, they said the victim, Wayne Warner, was found suffering from injuries due to being in a fight.

Warner told deputies that he was driving down Palmetto Street when he noticed a man, Christopher Kidd, in a wheelchair, knocking over trashcans and a mailbox.

Lawsuit challenges new Louisiana law requiring classrooms to display the Ten Commandments

Police said Warner got out of his car to ask Kidd if he needed help when he allegedly became angry and pushed Warner to the ground. Kidd also took Warner’s cell phone and threw it into bushes.

A post made to social media by Warner’s wife explained that the incident left him with a broken hip and “severely broken elbow.” He was taken to a hospital and will require surgery, according to deputies.

Shortly after the incident, deputies said Kidd was allegedly caught stealing from a nearby business and arrested after putting up a fight with deputies.

St. Tammany Parish coroner wants bill targeting coroner’s office declared ‘unconstitutional’

Kidd was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison on charges of second-degree robbery, simple battery of the infirm, theft, simple assault, shoplifting, resisting a police officer with force or violence and battery on a police officer.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call SBSO at 504-271-2501 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.