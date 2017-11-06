ATP draw ceremony featuring female models criticized

MILAN (AP) — A draw ceremony involving female models provocatively revealing the letters "A'' or "B'' to determine the draw for the ATP's Next Gen Finals tennis tournament is drawing criticism.

The ceremony was supposed to highlight Milan's status as a fashion capital but the scene on the catwalk Sunday left onlookers stunned.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Amelie Mauresmo tweeted, "Disgrace," while Andy Murray's mother Judy added, "Awful."

Players were asked to select models who then revealed an "A'' or a "B'' to determine which group they will play in.

The Italian tennis federation declined comment, saying the ATP organized the draw ceremony.

The top seven 21-and-under players in the rankings plus one Italian wild-card entry qualified for the tournament, which starts Tuesday. The top-seeded players are Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov.