ATMs damaged and other reports

Jun. 4—An ATM was reported broken into at 6:43 a.m. Monday 1619 Blake Ave. The face of the machine was ripped of and computer parts were ripped out.

An ATM machine was reported damaged at 7:13 a.m. Monday at 2630 Bridge Ave.

Vehicle rummaged through

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 7:59 a.m. Monday at 202 E. Fourth St. Items were missing.

Break-in reported

A break-in was reported at 9:24 a.m. Monday at 625 W. Main St.

Vehicles stolen, recovered

A vehicle was reported stolen at 5:06 a.m. Monday at 1550 Blake Ave. It was later recovered.

A vehicle stolen from 1117 Foothills Circle at about 3:30 a.m. Monday was reportedly recovered at 10:09 a.m. at Sykes Street and Y.H. Hanson Avenue.

Bathroom damaged

The men's bathroom was reported spray-painted at Pioneer Park, 100 W. Hawthorne St.

1 cited for obstruction, misuse of 911

Police cited Travis Thomas Stigney, 38, for obstruction and misuse of 911 at 2:46 p.m. Monday at 505 W. Front St.

Damage reported to vehicle

Damage was reported to a vehicle at 3:16 p.m. Monday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Phones reported stolen

A phone, wallet and phone charger were reported stolen at 4:26 p.m. Monday at the city pool, 321 James Ave.

A phone was reported stolen at 8:09 p.m. Monday at 1420 S. Hawthorne St.

Domestic assault reported

A domestic assault was reported at 9:31 p.m. Monday at 504 James Ave.