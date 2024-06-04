ATMs damaged and other reports
Jun. 4—An ATM was reported broken into at 6:43 a.m. Monday 1619 Blake Ave. The face of the machine was ripped of and computer parts were ripped out.
An ATM machine was reported damaged at 7:13 a.m. Monday at 2630 Bridge Ave.
Vehicle rummaged through
A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 7:59 a.m. Monday at 202 E. Fourth St. Items were missing.
Break-in reported
A break-in was reported at 9:24 a.m. Monday at 625 W. Main St.
Vehicles stolen, recovered
A vehicle was reported stolen at 5:06 a.m. Monday at 1550 Blake Ave. It was later recovered.
A vehicle stolen from 1117 Foothills Circle at about 3:30 a.m. Monday was reportedly recovered at 10:09 a.m. at Sykes Street and Y.H. Hanson Avenue.
Bathroom damaged
The men's bathroom was reported spray-painted at Pioneer Park, 100 W. Hawthorne St.
1 cited for obstruction, misuse of 911
Police cited Travis Thomas Stigney, 38, for obstruction and misuse of 911 at 2:46 p.m. Monday at 505 W. Front St.
Damage reported to vehicle
Damage was reported to a vehicle at 3:16 p.m. Monday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.
Phones reported stolen
A phone, wallet and phone charger were reported stolen at 4:26 p.m. Monday at the city pool, 321 James Ave.
A phone was reported stolen at 8:09 p.m. Monday at 1420 S. Hawthorne St.
Domestic assault reported
A domestic assault was reported at 9:31 p.m. Monday at 504 James Ave.