Atmore man arrested after Monday morning murder: Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested after an early morning murder Monday, according to an Atmore Police Department release.

61-year-old Fred Dale was arrested Monday morning after a shooting around 4 a.m.

The release said APD officers were called to the 100 block of Terrace Street for a report of a “domestic-related shooting.”

Dale was taken to the Escambia County, Ala. Detention Center and charged with murder. He was booked in the jail at 9:04 a.m.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

