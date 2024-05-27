ATM thieves thwarted by Snapple cooler, manager says

An attempted ATM theft at a Family Dollar store in north Charlotte was stopped because of a drink cooler, the store manager told Channel 9.

It started around 5:30 a.m. Monday when thieves busted in to the store on W. Sugar Creek Road using a truck.

PREVIOUS >> Thieves use U-Haul to rip ATM from northeast Charlotte gas station

The thieves caused a lot of damage trying to get access to an ATM. But a manager at the Family Dollar said there was one thing that got in their way.

“They wrapped it around, tried to pull it out,” said Jeremy Parmes. “They couldn’t move it because this big Snapple cooler is right here, so they basically snapped everything up.”

The thieves put a bag over the security cameras, so their failed attempt wasn’t caught on video. Descriptions of the suspects weren’t given.

Parmes says this is the third break-in at the Family Dollar since November. He hopes to have the store reopened sometime Monday or Tuesday.

We’re reaching out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more details on the robbery investigation.

(WATCH >> ‘Everybody was running’: Officer, armed suspect shot at Hickory bar, department says)