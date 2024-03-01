ATM skimmers found on 2 machines inside Atlantic County Wawa, police say
An ATM skimmer attachment is designed to look like part of an ATM but illegally collects card numbers and PIN codes.
An ATM skimmer attachment is designed to look like part of an ATM but illegally collects card numbers and PIN codes.
News about retirement savers reaching the million-dollar mark drew nearly 4,000 comments. Here's what they had to say.
In early April, the Facebook News tab will start disappearing for users in the US and Australia. Meta will also stop paying Australian news organizations for their content, ending deals currently worth around $66 million.
These Marriot Bonvoy credit cards are offering limited-time intro bonuses that could be worth your while.
A technology company that routes millions of SMS text messages across the world has secured an exposed database that was spilling one-time security codes that may have granted users' access to their Facebook, Google and TikTok accounts. The Asian technology and internet company YX International manufactures cellular networking equipment and provides SMS text message routing services. SMS routing helps to get time-critical text messages to their proper destination across various regional cell networks and providers, such as a user receiving an SMS security code or link for logging in to online services.
Harley-Davidson reveals throwback special editions, one that celebrates Harley history, and the other rock and roll history.
They've got gorgeous plates starting at just $3, so why not give your tableware a refresh for spring?
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged bankrupt Lordstown Motors with misleading investors about the sales prospects of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Lordstown has agreed to pay $25.5 million as a result -- money that the SEC says will go toward settling a number of pending class action lawsuits against the company. "We allege that, in a highly competitive race to deliver the first mass-produced electric pickup truck to the U.S. market, Lordstown oversold true demand for the Endurance,” Mark Cave, associate director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement said in a statement.
Hall of Fame slugger or baseball card photographer? Griffey showed at the Topps Spot in Arizona that he can do both.
Microsoft has developed a new API to simplify super-resolution coding in PC gaming. The company’s DirectSR will provide unified entry and exit points for developers to tap into Nvidia, AMD and Intel’s three distinct approaches to graphical upscaling in Windows games.
Mill, a food waste startup, is releasing an entirely new design of its bin that grinds and dries scraps, turning it into compost-like grounds that can feed plants and chickens alike. The new bin looks similar to the old one, a sleek take on classic kitchen decor, but the design has been tweaked and the internals have been revamped, Mill co-founder Matt Rogers told TechCrunch.
'It feels heavenly': Slip on this stretchy, gel-filled mask for cold or hot therapy.
This spring-ready staple proves 'fashion doesn't have to be expensive,' one reviewer raves.
Activision studio Toys for Bob has announced its becoming an independent entity. This is happening after sweeping layoffs impacted 86 employees.
Reddit filed its S-1 last week and is set to take the bold step of being the first venture-backed public listing of 2024. If successful, Reddit has the power to open the IPO window for other late-stage startups anxiously waiting in the wings. Investors who buy at the IPO want upside on their investment, so Reddit has to price itself at the sweet spot where shares don't look undervalued but also have room to ascend.
We shop for a living: These are our favorite finds, from a Benefit brow detailer to New Balance sneakers to affordable earbuds that rival AirPods Pro.
The Biden administration has announced an investigation into cars built in China and other "countries of concern" over potential security risks.
Lawmakers moved quickly Thursday to avert a weekend government shutdown, but the deal only pushes some of the funding deadlines by a single week.
Starting today, Ford EV owners will be the first to access Tesla’s Supercharger network with the use of an adapter.
A U.S. government watchdog stole more than 1GB of seemingly sensitive personal data from the cloud systems of the U.S. Department of the Interior. The good news: The data was fake and part of a series of tests to check whether the Department’s cloud infrastructure was secure. The experiment is detailed in a new report by the Department of the Interior’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG), published last week.
Microsoft on Thursday announced a host of new Windows 11 AI features that will make it easier to navigate your PC.