ATM burglary investigation in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglary and destruction of an ATM.

Authorities say it happened at the Freedom Bank in Golden, Missouri – early this morning. When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene – they found a destroyed ATM.

Officers then found a white Dodge pickup nearby – which they believe was stolen. Also found at the scene was a church van – belonging to a church in Arkansas – Grandview First Baptist Church.

That vehicle was found with straps and hooks that were believed to be used to pull the ATM open.

Barry County Sheriff’s Office says if anyone has information about this burglary – you’re asked to contact them.

Their phone number is 417-847-6556.

