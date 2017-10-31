Atletico again held by 10-man Qarabag in Champions League

Atletico coach Diego Simeone watches the game during a Group C Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Qarabag at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid was held by 10-man Qarabag to a 1-1 draw in Group C of the Champions League on Tuesday, further damaging its chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

Having easily qualified from the group stage for the past four years, Atletico is still winless after four matches. It trails second-place Chelsea by four points and group leader Roma by five.

Atletico needs to win its last two matches, against Roma and at Chelsea, and hope that one of them slips up against Qarabag. Chelsea plays in Azerbaijan on Nov. 22 and Roma hosts the newcomers on Dec. 5.

Qarabag earned its first ever Champions League point when it played Atletico in Azerbaijan two weeks ago, a match it also finished with 10 men.

Atletico again had a difficult time creating significant scoring chances against Qarabag, which played solidly defensively and took advantage of one of its few opportunities up front to break the deadlock.

Midfielder Michel scored with a header after a corner kick in the 40th minute at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico equalized in the 56th with a stunning side-foot shot from outside the area by midfielder Thomas Partey, hitting the top corner after a back-heel set up by forward Antoine Griezmann.

Diego Simeone's team failed to find a winner despite Qarabag going a man down a couple of minutes later when Pedro Henrique was sent off for a dangerous high kick in a challenge with Atletico defender Diego Godin.

Needing the victory, the hosts pressed forward for the rest of the game at the nearly packed Metropolitano, but they were denied by a combination of poor finishing and good goalkeeping by Ibrahim Sehic.

Atletico also went down a man in the final minutes after defender Stefan Savic was sent off with a second yellow card.

Qarabag would have been eliminated if it had lost the match in Madrid. It earned the draw despite playing without leading scorer Dino Ndlovu, who was sent off when the teams met in Azerbaijan.

Roma defeated Chelsea 3-0 at home in the night's other Group C match.

