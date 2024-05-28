Atlantic Park project is a line item at VB city council meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach City Council is expected to get an update on the multi-million dollar Atlantic Park project on Tuesday.

The project is supposed to bring a new entertainment district to the neighborhood surrounding 18th and 20th streets on Pacific Avenue.

The final plans include an indoor concert venue, apartments, retail and office spaces and a first-of-its-kind surf park.

A view looking west of what phase one of Atlantic Park is supposed to look like when completed in the Summer of 2025 (Courtesy: Venture Realty Group)

In March, it was found that groundwater from the prior six months for the surf lagoon wasn’t able to be removed.

This was after high levels of naturally occurring iron was discovered being pumped into nearby Lake Holly.

The iron made the lake’s color brown, which goes against State Water Control Law.

In March, the developer said new equipment was on the way to filter the groundwater, but said that the city should pay for it, since it owns the land. The City said the developer knew years ago about the iron on the soil, and said the developer should pay for it, since the permit is in the developer’s name.

As of March, the developer agreed to front the costs.

The project costs more than $350 million dollars. It’s expected to be finished by summer 2025.

City council will get an update on the project at it’s 2 p.m. meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 28.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

