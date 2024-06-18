Atlantic Ocean temps keep Jersey heat wave at bay
The heat wave smothering the Northeast this week may not be a match for ocean temperatures at the Jersey Shore.
Despite near-100-degree temperatures forecast for the next several days, Atlantic Ocean temps at popular beach towns are still fairly average.
Here’s a look at some of the current ocean temperatures, according to SeaTemperature.Info
Atlantic Ocean temperatures in New Jersey
Wildwood: 69.3 degrees
Bradley Beach: 67.5 degrees
Normandy Beach: 68.2 degrees
Seaside Heights: 68.9 degrees
Long Beach Island: 69.4 degrees
Ocean City: 69.6 degrees
Asbury Park: 67.5 degrees
Atlantic City: 70 degrees
