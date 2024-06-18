Atlantic Ocean temps keep Jersey heat wave at bay

The heat wave smothering the Northeast this week may not be a match for ocean temperatures at the Jersey Shore.

Despite near-100-degree temperatures forecast for the next several days, Atlantic Ocean temps at popular beach towns are still fairly average.

Here’s a look at some of the current ocean temperatures, according to SeaTemperature.Info

Atlantic Ocean temperatures in New Jersey

Wildwood: 69.3 degrees

Bradley Beach: 67.5 degrees

Normandy Beach: 68.2 degrees

Seaside Heights: 68.9 degrees

Long Beach Island: 69.4 degrees

Ocean City: 69.6 degrees

Asbury Park: 67.5 degrees

Atlantic City: 70 degrees

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Atlantic Ocean temps at average despite Northeast heat wave