Atlantic County Jail officer accused of smuggling contraband

MAYS LANDING — A correctional officer is accused of smuggling contraband into Atlantic County Jail as part of a conspiracy with a detainee and the inmate's girlfriend.

Christopher Piccioni, 33, of Woolwich allegedly took $4,100 to bring drugs, cellphones and other banned items into the Mays Landing lockup, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The payments allegedly were made via Apple Cash by Qydreia Smith, 40, of Mays Landing.

The contraband was allegedly delivered to detainee Dion Robinson, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, a detainee at the jail and Smith's boyfriend.

A four-month investigation that began in January identified Piccioni as a suspect, a probable cause statement says.

It says "targeted searches of cells and inmates" found synthetic marijuana behind a damaged switch plate and on a table in Robinson's cell.

Investigators also recovered three "cellular devices," a bag with a brown leafy substance and multiple blue pills, among other types of suspected contraband, the statement says.

"The pills recovered were later determined to be fentanyl," it says.

Investigators also seized Piccioni's cell phone, which showed 83 communications with Smith between October 2023 and March of this year.

Authorities also allege Piccioni accessed the phone remotely to erase some of its contents.

The statement claims Smith and Robinson discussed deliveries of contraband in recorded phone calls from the jail.

During at least two video calls, Smith displayed cell phones and loose tobacco to be smuggled into the jail, the statement alleges.

All three suspects were charged May 20 with conspiring to commit official misconduct.

Piccioni also is accused of official misconduct, tampering with evidence, and providing an inmate other contraband.

The charges are only allegations. No one has been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Christopher Piccioni of Woolwich is accused of official misconduct