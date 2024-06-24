Atlanta woman flashes, propositions, then assaults Columbia County deputy

An Atlanta woman was arrested after allegedly flashing and then kicking a Columbia County sheriff's deputy.

The 37-year-old woman is charged with felony obstruction and public indecency, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy went inside the Sprint Food Store on Appling Harlem Road on Wednesday to make a purchase and while at checkout the clerk said she found pills in a bag inside the women's restroom, according to an incident report.

She said there was a woman going in and out of the restroom and asked the deputy to see if she needed help, according to the report. When the deputy walked out of the front door, a woman matching the description was walking toward him and appeared upset.

The deputy noted she was breathing heavily and after asking if she needed help, she said, "Are you here to kill me cause (sic) that's what y'all do," according to the report. She later told the deputy she did need help and began to cry.

She explained her situation and asked the deputy to call her mom, according to the report. The deputy did so and the mother said she left her daughter after an altercation.

As the deputy was on the phone with the woman's mother, the woman started yelling at him, using explicit language, according to the report. The deputy told her she was free to do whatever she wanted to do and he was only there to help.

The deputy told the clerk he was going to try to give the woman a ride somewhere else and then the woman started yelling, "Are you gonna help me [explicit] or are you gonna shoot me," according to the report. The woman then grabbed her dress and lifted it to her chest and said something explicit.

The deputy handcuffed the woman and escorted her to his patrol car, but she refused to put her legs in the car, according to the report. As the deputy tried to grab her legs, she kicked him on the hip and head, according to the report. Once the deputy was able to get her in the car, she continued kicking the door and window.

When they arrived at the Columbia County Detention Center, the woman did not follow orders given by jail staff and attempted to fight them as well, the deputy noted in the report.

