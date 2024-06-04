LIVE UPDATES: Sources say water in city of Atlanta will be fully restored by Wednesday morning

Tuesday marks Day 5 of the ongoing Atlanta water crisis after multiple water mains have broken since Friday.

Sources are now telling Channel 2 Action News that water should be fully restored to the city by Wednesday morning despite ongoing repairs and more water main breaks.

The crisis began when a major transmission line broke Friday morning at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and J.P. Brawley Drive, knocking out water to thousands of customers. As crews raced to repair that line, a second line broke Saturday night on West Peachtree Street and 11th Street.

Multiple smaller lines have broken across the city since then, prompting more localized water outages.

Channel 2 Action News was the only local news station to talk directly to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens about the water crisis Tuesday morning.

“I’m so ready for this to be over and so are the residents around there,” Dickens said. “Finally getting it set, and we’ll start pressurizing the lines soon and get some flow.”

The Atlanta Watershed Department issued a boil water advisory Friday, which was partially lifted on Monday for some areas but not for everyone.

To determine if your street is still impacted, you can visit the City of Atlanta’s official website at (http://atlantaga.gov) or call 311 for confirmation.

LIVE UPDATES

6:29 p.m.

A 6-inch main has been turned back on after emergency repairs on Beecher Road. Water service has been restored to 25 homes and two hydrants.

6:01 p.m.

Atlanta Public Schools Summer school and programs will remain closed at Midtown High School, Howard Middle School, Mary-Lin Elementary School, Hope-Hill Elementary School, Springdale Parks Elementary School, Whitefoord Inc. and Coan Middle School on Wednesday due to the ongoing water issues.

5:48 p.m.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Bakers Ferry Road, where water was gushing and causing a muddy mess. The water shut down a lane of traffic.

4:23 p.m.

NewsChopper 2 was over the area of Armor Drive, where water gushed from a broken pipe near the Sweetwater Brewing Company. It’s unclear when that main may be repaired.

4:09 p.m.

Members of the South Atlantic Division of the Army Crops of Engineers are headed to Atlanta to help with the water crisis:

“The Corps is working with the city to investigate the viability of doing a Planning Assistance to States study to perform a full physical and operational assessment of the entire water system with the city of Atlanta,” officials said.

South Atlantic Division Deputy Commander Col. Matthew McCulley gave an interview to news outlets today on USACE assistance heading to Atlanta to assist with the current water crisis. @usacehq @CityofAtlanta @11AliveNews @ATLNewsFirst @wsbradio @USACEMobile @SavannahCorps pic.twitter.com/K9Bd3LmR0A — USACE South Atlantic Division 🇺🇸 (@AtlantaCorps) June 4, 2024

3:52 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News has learned that water in the City of Atlanta will be fully restored by Wednesday morning.

2:26 p.m.

The Department of Watershed Management is investigating a potential water main break at Martin Luther King Dr & Bakers Ferry Rd SW.

2:03 p.m.

Crews are investigating a potential water main break at Martin Luther King Dr & Bakers Ferry Rd SW, which could result in a temporary disruption of water service for residents and businesses.

1 p.m.

The City of Atlanta’s Department of Transportation has implemented a road closure on a portion of West Peachtree Street NE as the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews complete a water main repair at the corner of 11th Street NE and West Peachtree Street NE.

Access to the bike lane and sidewalk on the east side of the roadway will be restricted. The west side sidewalk on West Peachtree Street is open and accessible to the public after 12th Street NE but is closed from 10th Street NE to 12th Street NE where the repair work is taking place. To preserve the safety of work crews and the public, we ask that pedestrians, e-scooter riders, and bicyclists refrain from entering the construction area between 10th Street NE and 12th Street NE. Please keep the construction zone clear of ALL types of traffic as crews work to repair the water main and restore water services to the surrounding community.

11:59 a.m.

Crews are making emergency water repairs at Clayton Road and Armour Drive NE. Water has been temporarily disrupted to businesses and one fire hydrant.

11:04 a.m.

The Department of Watershed Management is reporting a new water main break at 2256 Beecher Road that is affecting 25 homes and businesses and two hydrants.

Another break was reported at 432 Fairlock Road. Water has been disrupted to 40 homes and businesses and one hydrant.

10 a.m.

The boil water advisory remains in effect “out of an abundance of caution.” The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will advise when the boil water advisory can be lifted.

Please note: The boil water advisory remains in effect out of an abundance of caution and per Georgia EPD guidelines. Residents and businesses can verify if their area is affected by using the following link (also available in our bio): https://t.co/BIayq1ejPS pic.twitter.com/IRUCKjyE88 — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) June 4, 2024

9:00 a.m.

AFRD is providing 1 case of water, per household, that can be picked up at the following stations:

Station 1

Station 2

Station 10

Station 11

Station 15

Station 16

AFRD is also distributing water at the following locations TODAY, JUNE 4 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.:

W Peachtree and 10th

W Peachtree and 12th

Peachtree Walk and 11th

6:21 a.m.

Atlanta Watershed says a 30-inch pipe has been successfully lowered into the hole in midtown. Crews will proceed with the installation and conducting the remaining steps to complete and restore water service.

Last piece of 30-inch pipe lowered into the hole and crew is preparing to install at W. Peachtree & 11th St. #ATLWatershed #DWMatWork #ATLFireRescue pic.twitter.com/4ItBjipGvs — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) June 4, 2024

Monday 6 p.m.

Atlanta city leaders are looking to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for help in evaluating its water infrastructure.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said that Corps of Engineers “will have boots on the ground” on Tuesday.

“We have sought their assistance because they are the government entity that have the most experience in a crisis like the one we are in with aging infrastructure,” the mayor said on Monday.

