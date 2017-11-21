Atlanta United's Almiron picked as MLS newcomer of year

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron was picked as Major League Soccer newcomer of the year, beating out Chicago's Nemanja Nikolic and teammate Josef Martinez.

The award recognizes the player with previous professional experience who made the biggest impact. The 23-year-old Almiron is also a finalist for the league's MVP award.

Almiron scored nine goals and added a team-high 14 assists in 30 appearances in his first MLS season.

The Paraguayan playmaker was at the center of an Atlanta attack that finished second in MLS by scoring 70 goals.